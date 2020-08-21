Chile's National Electric Coordinator has granted approval for a new First Solar PV project to supply auxiliary grid services on a commercial basis. The installation has performed better than gas turbine technologies.From pv magazine LatAm US thin-film PV module manufacturer and project developer First Solar said that its 141 MW Luz del Norte solar plant in Chile is the first large-scale PV installation to provide commercial ancillary grid services in the world. The National Electric Coordinator recently added Luz del Norte to its portfolio of large-scale generators that are authorized to provide ...

