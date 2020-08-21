The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 9 September 2020. Discontinuing sub-fund: ISIN: DK0010249655 -------------------------------------------- Name: C WorldWide Danmark KL -------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 9 September 2020 -------------------------------------------- Short name: CWIDKKL -------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3781 -------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0010157965 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: C WorldWide Globale Aktier KL ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: CWIGAKL ------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 3780 ------------------------------------------------------ For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=787876