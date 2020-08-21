The global laser welding machine market size is expected to grow by USD 246.50 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Laser Welding Machine Market Analysis Report by Technology (Fiber laser, Solid-state laser, CO2 laser, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the benefits of laser welding over conventional welding. In addition, the impact of additive manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the laser welding machine market.

The growing benefits of laser welding over conventional welding will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Laser welding offers several technical advantages, such as deep narrow welds, minimal distortion, and ease of automation, over conventional welding procedures. One of the key advantages of laser welding is its ability to automate the welding process, which helps in increasing the overall production rates. Although laser systems, in general, are more expensive than traditional methods, the cost savings achieved through higher production and lower reject rates almost nullify the additional cost incurred during the purchase of the laser welding systems. At present, laser welding is used in numerous different fields, from highly precise micro-welding of medical devices to small-scale manual welding in the dental and jewelry industries, via manufacture and repair of tools and dies, to fully automated laser welding in the automotive and heavy manufacturing sectors.

Major Five Laser Welding Machine Companies:

AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.

AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. has business operations under two segments: metal working machinery and metal machine tools. The company offers laser welders that are equipped with Real-time Power Feedback (RPF) function.

Coherent Inc.

Coherent Inc. operates its business through two segments: OEM laser sources and industrial lasers and systems. The company offers a wide range of laser welding systems such as EVO MOBILE, ExactWeld230, Integral, and LRS EVO, among others.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. has business operations under two segments: automation solutions, and commercial and residential solutions. The company offers laser welders such as Branson GLX-1.5, which provides high speed, high volume welding of medium and large parts.

FANUC Corp.

FANUC Corp. operates its business through FA business division, ROBOT business division, and ROBOMACHINE business division. The company offers a full range of welding robots for a wide range of arc welding, laser welding, soldering and cutting applications.

IPG Photonics Corp.

IPG Photonics Corp. offers a broad range of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers. The company offers laser welders for a variety of metals such as stainless steel, carbon steels, aluminium, and titanium, among others.

Laser Welding Machine Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Fiber laser

Solid-state laser

CO2 laser

Others

Laser Welding Machine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

