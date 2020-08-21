DGAP-News: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC
/ Key word(s): Disposal/Corporate Action
21 August 2020
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC (the "Company" or "Williams" and together with its subsidiary undertakings, the "Group")
Sale of Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited
Summary
Background
The Group's financial advisers have conducted a comprehensive review of all the options available to the Company, which included exploratory discussions with potential investors under the formal sale process construct. This strategic review has now successfully concluded and the Company is pleased to announce the sale of WGPE to BCE Limited. This Transaction received the unanimous support of the Board of Williams, who determined the Transaction delivers the best outcome for the Company's shareholders and secures the long term future of the Williams Formula 1 team.
Terms of the Transaction
The Transaction marks the beginning of an exciting new era in the history of the Williams team, which is well positioned to capitalise upon the ongoing transformation within Formula 1 under its new ownership. Williams, together with the 9 other racing teams, have now signed the new Concorde Agreement with Formula 1, which together with the new technical regulations announced by FIA that come into force from 2022, is set to transform the sport and deliver more competitive, exciting racing in the future. These changes will also address the historical challenges that Williams has faced as an independent constructor, by reducing the financial and on-track disparities between teams and creating a fairer, more competitive sport. It presents an exciting opportunity, which together with the transaction announced today, will secure the long term future of the Williams team at the pinnacle of motorsport.
Mike O'Driscoll, CEO of Williams, commented:
"The transaction announced today marks the next stage in the history of Williams Formula 1 at an exciting time in the sport. The Company has successfully completed its strategic review and we are pleased to announce the sale to Dorilton Capital, which delivers a great outcome for shareholders and secures the long term future of the team."
Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, commented:
"The Strategic Review was a useful process to go through and proved that both Formula One and Williams have credibility and value. We have now reached a conclusion and we are delighted that Dorilton are the new owners of the team. When we started this process, we wanted to find a partner who shared the same passion and values, who recognised the team's potential and who could unlock its power. In Dorilton we know we have found exactly that. People who understand the sport and what it takes to be successful. People who respect the team's legacy and will do everything to ensure it succeeds in the future. As a family we have always put our team first. Making the team successful again and protecting our people has been at the heart of this process from the start. This may be the end of an era for Williams as a family owned team, but we know it is in good hands. The sale ensures the team's survival, but most importantly will provide a path to success. We are enormously grateful to Dorilton for the faith they have shown in our team and we look forward to working with them now. I would also like to thank the Williams Board and our advisers who have worked tirelessly over the past months to make this happen and our employees who have remained steadfastly loyal."
Matthew Savage, Chairman of Dorilton Capital, commented:
"We are delighted to have invested in Williams and we are extremely excited by the prospects for the business. We believe we are the ideal partner for the company due to our flexible and patient investment style, which will allow the team to focus on its objective of returning to the front of the grid. We look forward to working with the Williams team in carrying out a detailed review of the business to determine in which areas new investment should be directed. We also recognise the world class facilities at Grove and confirm that there are no plans to relocate."
Enquiries:
