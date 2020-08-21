ICON recognised as top employer for women in anonymous survey of 75,000 employees

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a leading global provider of drug development and commercialisation services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries today announced that it has been recognised in the 2020 Forbes List of America's Best Employers for Women for the second consecutive year.

Forbes collaborated with market research firm Statista, surveying 75,000 Americans, including 45,000 women, working for businesses that employ more than 1,000 workers. The respondents spanned 31 industries and were asked to share their opinions on a series of statements about their respective employers' culture, opportunities for career development, image, working conditions, salary and diversity.

"We're delighted to be recognised in the Forbes list of Best Employers for Women for the second consecutive year", commented Joe Cronin, Chief Human Resources Officer, ICON. "As the only CRO named in 2020, we're proud of our unique culture at ICON and the resilience of our teams during challenging times. We are committed to ensuring that all of our employees are able to build fulfilling and successful careers at ICON and that we create an inclusive workplace where every employee can bring their best and authentic selves to work every day in pursuit of our mission to accelerate the development of medicines that improve and save patient lives."

Earlier this year ICON was ranked in Forbes list of 2020 Best Employers for Diversity. A full list of ICON's industry awards can be viewed here.

