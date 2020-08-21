Inspector Cloud: RNR Group: Professional Consulting Firm's Business Overview and Founders

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / RNR Group was founded by Swapnadip Roy and Pavel Rudanovskiy. R&R Capital LLC and RNR Medical Equipments Trading LLC are members of RNR Group.

R&R Capital solves the most complex business matters in international business, with extensive experience working with large corporations, different regions and cultures. We understand international business language and we provide clients with strategic and speedy solutions.

RNR Medical Equipments Trading provides top trading options within premiere global network with access to medical equipment merchandisers globally from the US to Europe, to Middle East, to Asia Pacific. RNR Medical Equipments Trading focuses on assisting clients to get access to trending trading medical items while at the same time providing suppliers due diligence and contracting services.

RNR Group is a leading international trade and business management group focusing on providing personalized business solutions to private clients internationally, powered by high-end services and experience. RNR Group is actively following the latest change in global markets to remain at the front of the industry.

About Swapnadip Roy

Swapnadip Roy is a professional business developer and financier who has worked with mainstream financial corporations, banks and mutual funds including companies like Boston Consulting Group, Disney, AXA insurance, Indigo Airlines. Swapnadip has managed to bring $250 million worth of capital to ILS group of hospitals. He has also worked with international startups and the United Nations. Swapnadip has established a strong business network around the world.

About Pavel Rudanovsky

Pavel Rudanovsky advises the large corporations and governments on entering foreign markets with public and investor relations. Pavel has worked with Chinese government, Malaysian Government, Russian Government, as well as major companies such as Russian Sberbank, Alrosa, Rosnano, HSBC, Citi and Unicredit bank.

More about RNR Group

RNR Group is also a co-founder of BRICS+ global initiative. The key mission of BRICS+ is to become a practical tool to overcome economic, political and religious barriers by contributing to the improvement of the investment climate between countries.

RNR Group is working on establishing the world's first UNESCO International Interdisciplinary Innovation Centre as well as advising the governor of Krasnodar to establish Ecological Fund of Krasnodar Region which will promote Krasnodar as global centre of ecology.

Media Contact

Contact: Paul

Company: RNR Group

Email: paul@rnr.business

Telephone: 585879865 (UAE)

Website: https://rnr.business/

SOURCE: RNR Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602002/RNR-Group-Professional-Consulting-Firms-Business-Overview-and-Founders