21.08.2020
Next Games Oyj: Next Games' Half-year Review 2020 will be published on August 28, 2020

Next Games Corporation Press Release August 21, 2020 at 2.00 p.m EEST

Next Games' Half-year Review January-June 2020 will be published on Friday 28, August 2020 at 09:00 EEST. The review will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/

We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference in English. Next Games' H1 2020 review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.

The English audiocast starts on 28, August, 2020 at 11.00 EEST. You can join by using the following link: https://nextgames.videosync.fi/2020-h1or by phone.

Phone conference details:

Dial in by calling your location's phone number a couple of minutes before the start. Confirmation code: 53717613#

Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804
United States: +1 855 85 70686

The audiocast recording will be available at www.nextgames.com/reports on the same day.

Additional information:

Annina Salvén
CFO
+358 (0) 40 588 3167
investors@nextgames.com

About Next Games
Next Games

