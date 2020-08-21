According to Quantzig, digital twins in manufacturing is no longer a far-flung promise. As per the predictions by leading analytics experts, more than 70 percent of manufacturing companies will deploy digital twins by 2022, resulting in an additional 10-15 percent improvement in manufacturing efficiency. While forerunners have already embarked on this transformational journey, few players are still in the phase of conducting feasibility studies to analyze the scale of its impact on the organization's growth, employees, and society as a whole. Book a FREE Demoto know more about Quantzig's analytics capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200821005012/en/

Digital Twins in Smart Manufacturing: Key Business Benefits (Graphic: Business Wire)

Digital twins are set to redefine the manufacturing landscape as it helps interconnect machines, enabling orchestration, and execution of the end-to-end production processes. Though increasing connectivity, computing power, advanced simulation tools, IoT, and new levels of automation pave the way for the implementation of digital twins in manufacturing, companies often struggle due to manufacturing complexities and the lack of consistent frameworks. At Quantzig, we understand these challenges, and to help our clients make the most of the new digital opportunities, we've designed a holistic end-to-end digital transformation solutions portfolio that focuses on merging data-driven insights with technology to drive smarter decisions.

Using a combination of predictive analytics, data visualization, and machine learning, we enable improvements in service levels, reduction of downtime risks, and deployment of better predictive maintenance strategies. Request a FREE proposalto learn more.

Why Quantzig?

120 + 1500+ 550+ 15 + Global clients including Fortune 500 companies Comprehensive projects Data scientists and analytics experts Years of experience

Detailed information about Quantzig's manufacturing analytics capabilities can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2Cr9Bx4

Digital Twins in Smart Manufacturing: Key Business Benefits

1: Interconnect machines and disparate systems

2: Enhance operational efficiencies

3: Create queries for what-if analysis

4: Minimize equipment downtime

5: Improve the reliability of production and equipment lines

A detailed study helped Quantzig understand the factors impacting the adoption of digital twins in today's tech-savvy business world. These factors predominantly revolve around the need to meet customer and market needs in the shortest possible time frame during delivery and fulfillment processes.

Moreover, to meet the unique demands of their customers, manufacturers are often forced to make considerable investments to accelerate both their quality delivery and decision making. To avoid these investments and to make the most of available resources, its crucial to ensure visibility and collaboration on a cross-functional basis. Digital twins in manufacturing can help drive cross-collaboration by enhancing digital awareness on a real-time basis. It also helps stakeholders and value-chain partners manage and govern assets and products more holistically and systematically.

At Quantzig, we have a cross-functional team that comprises of researchers, analytics experts, and data scientists who assist our clients in implementing solutions that can move the needle. Speak to our analytics expertsright away!

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to keep abreast of the emerging trends in data and analytics.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200821005012/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Eva Sharma

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us