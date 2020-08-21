Although the need for the US telecom sector is widespread, it continues to grow at a slow pace. Various challenges are causing the slow-growth of the US telecom sector, such as the changing regulatory frameworks, growing CapEX burden, digitization initiatives. The inability to strategically overcome these challenges can cause a substantial loss of market share. Therefore, US telecom sector leaders are leveraging market intelligence solutions. These solutions enable companies to identify potential market risks and realign business models. To leverage our expertise in the US telecom sector, and dominate the market, request a free proposal.

"Although the telecom sector has become essential to the daily lives of the world's consumers and businesses, the industry remains stuck in a low-growth mode. To succeed in the long-run, companies in the telecom sector will need to identify potential market risks and realign business models," says a US telecom sector expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client is a telecom company based out of the United States. They had witnessed a decline in their market share, despite the potential revenue uplift due to 5G and IoT. The US telecom sector client sought to leverage Infiniti's market intelligence solutions to identify risks, analyze competitors' initiatives, and develop customer-centric strategies. The client also wanted to develop innovative business models, identify all the compliance risks in the USA, and make appropriate choices around infrastructure sharing.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's market intelligence experts developed a comprehensive approach to assist the US telecom sector client, which included the following:

Technology assessment to identify new technological breakthroughs, and cost-effective technologies leveraged by competitors

Risk management solution to identify risks in the US telecom sector

Market opportunity assessment to analyze market changes

Gain a comprehensive understanding of our market intelligence solutions for the US telecom sector by reading the complete article here.

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solutions, the US telecom sector client was able to seize opportunities for inorganic growth and strategic alliances. They were also able to meet regulatory requirements, build employee engagement, and develop risk management strategies to tackle rising risks. Additionally, the client was able to identify profitable opportunities and make appropriate decisions regarding infrastructure sharing. Within eight months, the US telecom sector client was able to increase its market share by 37%.

To further understand the ideal strategies to overcome the US telecom sector challenges, speak to our research experts.

