The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 25 August 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 39,734,151 shares (DKK 39,734,151) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 30,959 shares (DKK 30,959) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 39,765,110 shares (DKK 39,765,110) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 135.30 - 8,050 shares DKK 142.45 - 14,250 shares DKK 138.6 - 8,659 shares ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=788016