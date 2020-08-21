Technavio has been monitoring the seamless copper tubes market in MENA and it is poised to grow by 69.18 thousand tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200821005045/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Seamless Copper Tubes Market in MENA 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 9%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Growing consumption in key economies is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group Inc., KME Germany GmbH Co. KG, Kobe Steel Ltd., Luvata MMC Copper Products Oy, MetTube Sdn Bhd, Mueller Industries Inc., Multimetals Ltd., Shahid Bahonar Copper Industries Co., and Wieland-Werke AG are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

Middle East

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 8.43%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group Inc., KME Germany GmbH Co. KG, Kobe Steel Ltd., Luvata MMC Copper Products Oy, MetTube Sdn Bhd, Mueller Industries Inc., Multimetals Ltd., Shahid Bahonar Copper Industries Co., and Wieland-Werke AG are some of the major market participants. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Seamless Copper Tubes Market in MENA 2020-2024: Segmentation

Seamless Copper Tubes Market in MENA is segmented as below:

Application HVAC Industrial Heat Exchanger Plumbing Electrical and Others

Geography Middle East North Africa



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41191

Seamless Copper Tubes Market in MENA 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our seamless copper tubes market in MENA report covers the following areas:

Seamless Copper Tubes Market in MENA size

Seamless Copper Tubes Market in MENA trends

Seamless Copper Tubes Market in MENA analysis

This study identifies the rising adoption of cupronickel tubes as one of the prime reasons driving the seamless copper tubes market growth in MENA during the next few years.

Seamless Copper Tubes Market in MENA 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the seamless copper tubes market in MENA, including some of the vendors such as Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group Inc., KME Germany GmbH Co. KG, Kobe Steel Ltd., Luvata MMC Copper Products Oy, MetTube Sdn Bhd, Mueller Industries Inc., Multimetals Ltd., Shahid Bahonar Copper Industries Co., and Wieland-Werke AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the seamless copper tubes market in MENA are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Seamless Copper Tubes Market in MENA 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist seamless copper tubes market growth in MENA during the next five years

Estimation of the seamless copper tubes market size in MENA and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the seamless copper tubes market in MENA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of seamless copper tubes market vendors in MENA

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

HVAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial heat exchanger Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plumbing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Electrical and others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Middle East Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North Africa Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group Inc.

KME Germany GmbH Co. KG

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Luvata MMC Copper Products Oy

MetTube Sdn Bhd

Mueller Industries Inc.

Multimetals Ltd.

Shahid Bahonar Copper Industries Co.

Wieland-Werke AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200821005045/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/