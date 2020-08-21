Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Orange Bank & Trust Hires Carl Capuano as First Vice President, Senior Commercial Loan Officer

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / The Board of Directors and Orange Bank & Trust Company President and CEO Michael Gilfeather are pleased to announce that Carl Capuano has joined the Bank as First Vice President, Senior Commercial Loan Officer.

"We are very pleased to have Carl join the team," said Michael Gilfeather. "In his new role, Carl will handle some of the Bank's larger and more complex relationships, as well as originating and developing relationships primarily within the Bank's Orange County market. Carl's local market knowledge along with his extensive experience as a Commercial and Industrial Lender with a focus in Healthcare, Manufacturing, Distribution, Not-for-Profit, as well as, Investment Real Estate and Construction will be particularly valuable as we continue to expand our leading business banking position in the entire Hudson Valley market."

Mr. Capuano has more than 35 years of Commercial Lending experience most recently as Chief Lending Officer for Lincoln 1st Bank. Prior to Lincoln 1st, Carl worked at Ulster Savings, and spent 20 years at Sterling National Bank serving in various commercial banking and senior management positions including Senior Commercial Lender.

Mr. Capuano earned his bachelor's degree from Fordham University and his master's from Pace University. He is a current or former board member of St. Thomas Aquinas College, the Rockland YMCA, Salvation Army of Rockland County, Westchester March of Dimes and People to People of Rockland County.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through conservative banking practices, ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $1 billion in total Assets. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust has added branches in Rockland and Westchester Counties and acquired Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, a wealth management company.

For further information:

Candice Varetoni

AVP Marketing Officer

cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

Phone: (845) 341-5043

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602752/Orange-Bank-Trust-Hires-Carl-Capuano-as-First-Vice-President-Senior-Commercial-Loan-Officer