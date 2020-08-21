Effective marketing has always been about persuasion. But instead of trying to persuade the masses, marketing today is about delivering personalized messaging and offers to both customers and potential customers alike

Tracking customer behavior, including engagement and buying activity across channels, gives marketing a comprehensive understanding of how to interact with a customer

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its marketing mix simulation engagement.

"To predict the future outcomes of marketing campaigns, marketing mix simulation is the best technique. A simulation approach allows you to test and explore the impact of different strategies on the future," says a marketing mix simulation expert at Quantzig

When an organization wants to evaluate its historical marketing data and measure the efficiency of their marketing campaigns, marketing mix modeling is the technique. But when a business wants to test and explore the impact of marketing efforts and campaigns in future, marketing mix simulation is the best technique to adopt.

Marketing Mix Simulation Engagement Summary

The client is a global vegan food supplement manufacturer. The client's product range includes vegan weight loss and protein shakes. They wanted to develop and implement a marketing strategy that would positively impact sales and increase profitability. The client was also facing high customer churn rates.

Quantzig's experts helped the client to identify bottlenecks in their existing marketing mix strategy. As a result, the client realized that the major drawbacks of their marketing strategy were implementations of conventional statistical techniques. Our analytics-driven marketing mix simulation offered the client a risk-free platform to test their marketing campaigns before making decisions.

Value Delivered

Tested multiple marketing strategies in real-time in the virtual marketplace

Implemented marketing strategy with the best outcome in the marketing mix simulation exercise

Increased customer acquisition and retention rates

