21.08.2020
Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Notice of AGM

London, August 21

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47190)

LEI Number: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

(The "Company")

21 AUGUST 2020

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE OF PROPOSED DELISTING OF THE SHARES FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST

Notice is hereby given that the Thirteenth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 22 September 2020 at 10:00am

Notice is hereby provided that the business of the AGM includes, amongst other things, proposals to seek shareholder approval for the cancellation of the listing of the ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares") to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities. If approved, it is anticipated that the effective date of the delisting of the Shares will be 21 October 2020.

The Notice of AGM, Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 together with a circular describing the delisting proposals have been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END

