Sollensys Corp. Selects Branding and Innovation Firm GO

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Sollensys Corp, (OTC PINK:SOLS) announces the engagement of GO as their strategic branding and communications partner.

GO has been engaged by Sollensys to develop their new brand image, promote awareness, and to build authority in the blockchain technology applications and data security space. Initial services will include branding and marketing, website design and development, along with a robust digital and social media presence. Beyond this initial work, GO will continue to accelerate the growth of Sollensys through media relations and reputation management.

"As we continue to introduce new and disruptive technologies, such as our Blockchain Archive Server, GO is positioned to help us reach our most important communication goals. Transparency is not just about information on new products but is also about the company and people behind the innovation. Our goal is to achieve transparency through online education and frequent communication with clients and shareholders," said Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp. "As Sollensys continues to expand, GO understands our long term objectives and will provide ongoing brand strategy, powerful marketing tools, and the external communication services that are critical to ensure clear, concise, and unequivocal messages."

"We are honored to be selected as the strategic partner for Sollensys. We look forward to utilizing our full suite of services and expertise to promote their pioneering blockchain technology applications for data security," remarks Adam Martingano, Founder and Chief Strategist at GO.

Mr. Martingano continues to say, "Our client roster includes mid-market organizations in the commercial and government technology sectors, and we are excited for the opportunity to build Sollensys into a household name."

About Sollensys Corp.

Sollensys Corp is a USA based company with a focus on data management and blockchain systems developed in the United States.

