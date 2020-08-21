Announcement of certain updated and finalized proposals for the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020, the First A-Shares Class Meeting of 2020 and the First D-Shares Class Meeting of 2020

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 21 August 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, 'Haier Smart Home' or the 'Company') published an Announcement regarding the updating and finalization of certain proposals for the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020, the First A- Shares Class Meeting of 2020 and the First D-Shares Class Meeting of 2020 (the 'Shareholder's Meetings') in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws.

Overview of Updated and Finalized Proposals

1. Proposal 2.11: Proposal on the Number of H Shares to be Issued in the Specific Plan for the Material Asset Restructuring, which replaces the original proposal 2.11 in the second extraordinary general meeting of 2020; replaces the original proposal 1.11 in the first A shares class meeting of 2020; and replaces the original proposal 2.11 in the first D shares class meeting of 2020.

2. Proposal 6: Proposal on the Report on the Material Asset Acquisition and Related Transactions, which replaces the original proposal 6 in the second extraordinary general meeting of 2020.

3. Proposal 9: Proposal on Audit Reports and Pro Forma Review Reports Relating to Underlying Assets in the Transaction, which replaces the original proposal 9 in the second extraordinary general meeting of 2020.

4. Proposal 28: Proposal on the Adjustment of Exchangeable Bonds Issued by the Company through an Overseas Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, which partially replaces the original proposal 28 in the second extraordinary general meeting of 2020; partially replaces the original proposal 2 in the first A shares class meeting of 2020; and partially replaces the original proposal 28 in the first D shares class meeting of 2020.

The above-mentioned updated proposals have been put forward by Haier Group Corporation, a shareholder holding 16.30% of the Company's shares. The convener hereby announces the updated proposals in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Rules for the General Meeting of Listed Companies. These updated proposals have been considered and approved in the 11th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors of the Company and now final.

For details please refer to the Announcement of certain updated and finalized Proposals at the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020, the First A-Shares Class Meeting of 2020 and the First D-Shares Class Meeting of 2020 published on the Company's website at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/sm/ .

Other than the above-mentioned updated proposals, all other contents and conditions regarding the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 2020 and the First D-Shares Class Meeting of 2020 as published on 31 July 2020 and in the Federal Gazette on 13 August 2020 remain unchanged.

The four updated proposals and an update to the invitation letter to the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 2020 and the First D-Shares Class Meeting of 2020 will be published on the Federal Gazette and the Company's Website at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/sm/.

Please note that any power of attorney/instructions already issued to proxies of the Company, votes exercised by absentee voting or powers of attorney issued to a third party may still be changed or revoked. In addition to the registration documents already sent, you can also use the proxy and voting form on the Company's website at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/sm/P020200819580670531896.pdf

Please send any changes or revocations with regard to proxy/instructions already issued to proxies of the Company, votes exercised by absentee voting or powers of attorney issued to a third party using one of the forms mentioned above by 31 August 2020, 18:00 (CEST) (arriving) at the latest.

By post to: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

c/o Computershare Operations Center

80249 München

By fax to: +49 89 30903-74675

By e-mail to: anmeldestelle@computershare.de

Besides the above-mentioned announcement the Company further published 5 announcements, all documents are available on the Company's website at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/sm/:

- Resolutions of the 11th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors

- Resolutions of the 10th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Supervisors

- Suspending the Preparation and Disclosure of the Audit Report and Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Report of the Subject Company

- Summary of Material Asset Purchase cum Related Party Transaction Report (Revised Draft)

- Assurance Report

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

The Board of Directors