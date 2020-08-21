Technavio has been monitoring the railcar leasing market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 296.44 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The freight cars are expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of over 4%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 296.44 million.

Who are the top players in the market?

Akiem SAS, Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA Group, GATX Corp., Mitsui Rail Capital, Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, and VTG Aktiengesellschaft. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Growth in oil, gas, and mining industry and increased funding by the European Commission are the major factors driving the market. However, the shortage of skilled labor in the industry restraints the market growth.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Akiem SAS, Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA Group, GATX Corp., Mitsui Rail Capital, Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, and VTG Aktiengesellschaft are some of the major market participants. The growth in oil, gas, and mining industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Type Freight Cars Tank Wagons Intermodals

Geography Germany France UK Poland Rest of Europe



Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The railcar leasing market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Railcar Leasing Market Size in Europe

Railcar Leasing Market Trends in Europe

Railcar Leasing Market Analysis in Europe

This study identifies the increased funding by the European Commission as one of the prime reasons driving the railcar leasing market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist railcar leasing market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the railcar leasing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the railcar leasing market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of railcar leasing market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Freight cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Tank Wagons Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Intermodals Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Poland Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akiem SAS

Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd.

ERMEWA Group

GATX Corp.

Mitsui Rail Capital

Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd.

RAILPOOL GmbH

The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

Touax SCA

VTG Aktiengesellschaft

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

