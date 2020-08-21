Technavio has been monitoring the voice and speech analytics market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.17 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Growing use of AI integrated with voice and speech analytics is a major trend.

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 16.11% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 2.17 bn.

audEERING GmbH, Avaya Holdings Corp., Beyond Verbal, Invoca Inc., NICE Ltd., ThoughtSpot Inc., Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., VoiceBase Inc., and VoiceSense Ltd, are some of the major market participants

The rising demand for emotion analytics is the major factor driving the growth of the market

The North Americaregionwill contribute 36% of the market share

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. audEERING GmbH, Avaya Holdings Corp., Beyond Verbal, Invoca Inc., NICE Ltd., ThoughtSpot Inc., Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., VoiceBase Inc., and VoiceSense Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for emotion analytics will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Voice and Speech Analytics Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Voice and Speech Analytics Market is segmented as below:

End-user Large Enterprise Small And Medium-sized Enterprise

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Voice and Speech Analytics Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The voice and speech analytics market report covers the following areas:

Voice and Speech Analytics Market Size

Voice and Speech Analytics Market Trends

Voice and Speech Analytics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing use of AI integrated with voice and speech analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the voice and speech analytics market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Voice and Speech Analytics Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist voice and speech analytics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the voice and speech analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the voice and speech analytics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of voice and speech analytics market, vendors

