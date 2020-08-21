Technavio has been monitoring the data center construction market and it is poised to grow by USD 31.70 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Growing focus on the construction of green data centers is a major trend.

Growing focus on the construction of green data centers is a major trend.

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 9.12% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 31.70 bn.

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 9.12% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 31.70 bn.

ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arup, DPR Construction, Eaton Corp. Plc, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Group Corp., are some of the major market participants.

ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arup, DPR Construction, Eaton Corp. Plc, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Group Corp., are some of the major market participants.

The increasing investments by CSPs is the major factor driving the growth of the market

The increasing investments by CSPs is the major factor driving the growth of the market

The North America regionwill contribute 32% of the market share

The market is moderately concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arup, DPR Construction, Eaton Corp. Plc, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing investments by CSPs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Data Center Construction Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Data Center Construction Market is segmented as below:

Type Enterprise Cloud Colocation Hyperscale

Application Tier 3 Tier 1 And Tier 2 Tier 4

Construction Type Electrical Construction Mechanical Construction General Construction

Geographic Landscapes North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Data Center Construction Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center construction market report covers the following areas:

Data Center Construction Market Size

Data Center Construction Market Trends

Data Center Construction Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing focus on the construction of green data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center construction market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Data Center Construction Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center construction market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center construction market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center construction market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center construction market, vendors

