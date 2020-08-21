RidePair, Inc.: RidePair Announces its Transportation App, Which is Being Developed to Combat Climate Change with a Goal of Reducing Carbon Emissions from a Beginning Point of 2 Million Cars Worldwide

IRVINE CA, / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / RidePair, Inc., a mobile app technology developer focusing on climate change announces it is developing a transportation app that will aim to reduce carbon emissions from 2 million cars initially. The app, PAIR, will focus on carpooling and use of its proprietary artificial intelligence system to accomplish this goal.

RidePair's development focus is to encourage a true ride sharing platform, while keeping our focus on what is important for the community and environment. Our model does not emphasize a primary/secondary income stream that only creates a much larger problem. Our objective is to incentivize people (riders and drivers) to help reduce the number of cars on the road, alleviating traffic congestion and removing massive amounts of carbon emissions from the environment.

"Traditional ride-share apps have proven to be a failure with a business model that increases traffic congestion, is detrimental to the health of the environment, and has no path to profitability. In learning from their mistakes, we now have a better business model and platform with a clear path to profitability in PAIR. RidePair will accomplish this because we inspire our users to be the solution to these problems that plague all of us. As a community we feel a deep responsibility to do our part in the new Post Covid world economy, we can no longer deny the fact that a reduction in vehicle emissions has resulted in a cleaner more desirable world that will ultimately bring about a much brighter future globally.

PAIR, our proprietary artificial intelligence system, has been developed to match riders based on individual needs, likes, and trends. The ultimate result will be a system that will cause each of us to rethink our lives. We will ask ourselves, even for small errands, do I really need to drive myself, or can I ride with someone. We aim to help accomplish the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 17 of the UN by improving Life on Land. With a starting point of 2 million cars reducing their use on a daily basis, this can be accomplished, and is our mandate here at RidePair, Inc.," stated Chief Executive Officer Matt Nicosia.

RidePair, Inc., is a mobile app developer focusing on carpooling of the future to combat traffic congestion and climate change. RidePair's corporate mission is to develop and commercialize software technology that combines Artificial Intelligence technology and predictive behavior learning to combat climate change and do so profitably.

