Technavio has been monitoring the picture archiving and communication system market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.17 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing adoption of PACS by small hospitals and imaging centers is a major trend driving the market growth.

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 5.60% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 1.17 billion.

Agfa-Gevaert NV, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, Dell Technologies Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Intelerad Medical Systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lexmark Healthcare, McKesson Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG, are some of the major market participants

The increasing demand for mobile PACS is the major factor driving the growth of the market

The North America regionwill contribute 50% of the market share

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agfa-Gevaert NV, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, Dell Technologies Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Intelerad Medical Systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lexmark Healthcare, McKesson Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for mobile PACS will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Picture Archiving and Communication System Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Picture Archiving and Communication System Market is segmented as below:

Product Mini PACS Mid-end PACS Enterprise PACS

Application Radiology PACS Cardiology PACS Pathology PACS

End-user Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW



Picture Archiving and Communication System Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The picture archiving and communication system market report covers the following areas:

Picture Archiving and Communication System Market Size

Picture Archiving and Communication System Market Trends

Picture Archiving and Communication System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of PACS by small hospitals and imaging centers as one of the prime reasons driving the picture archiving and communication system market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Picture Archiving and Communication System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist picture archiving and communication system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the picture archiving and communication system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the picture archiving and communication system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of picture archiving and communication system market, vendors

