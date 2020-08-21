VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Credent Capital Corp. (NEX:CDT.H) ("Credent" or the "Company") announces that Alex Caldwell has retired as a director of the Company. Mr. Caldwell has been a valuable member of the Board and the Company wishes to thank him for his time and commitment as a director of the Company.

The Company has appointed Tom Oliver as a Director of the Company to replace Mr. Caldwell. Mr. Oliver was involved in real estate development for 25 years and served as Business Administrator for a national church organization for 5 years. He is currently the CEO of a number of private corporations and, in addition, acts as a consultant in financial administration and management.

On behalf of the Board,

"John A. Versfelt"

John A. Versfelt

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

John A. Versfelt

20 Sixth Street, New Westminster, BC V3L 2Y8

604-527-8146; Email: jav@armc.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs other business transactions timing. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.



SOURCE: Credent Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602812/Credent-Capital-Corp-Announces-Director-Retirement