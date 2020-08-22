Technavio has been monitoring the global metabolomics market size and it is poised to grow by USD 1.54 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200821005257/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metabolomics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., Metabolomic Technologies Inc., Metabolon Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increased adoption of in the field of precision medicine has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost and unavailability of user-friendly tools for easy interpretation of data might hamper the market growth.

Metabolomics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Metabolomics Market is segmented as below:

Application Biomarker And Drug Discovery Nutrigenomics Toxicology Testing

Geographic Landscape North America Europe Asia ROW



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44443

Metabolomics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our metabolomics marketreport covers the following areas:

Metabolomics Market size

Metabolomics Market trends

Metabolomics Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increased adoption of new technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the metabolomics market growth during the next few years.

Metabolomics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the metabolomics market, including some of the vendors such as Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., Metabolomic Technologies Inc., Metabolon Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Metabolomics Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Metabolomics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist metabolomics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metabolomics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metabolomics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metabolomics market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Biomarker and drug discovery Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nutrigenomics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Toxicology testing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver-Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Human Metabolome Technologies Inc.

Metabolomic Technologies Inc.

Metabolon Inc.

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200821005257/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/