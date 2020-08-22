Technavio has been monitoring the global metabolomics market size and it is poised to grow by USD 1.54 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., Metabolomic Technologies Inc., Metabolon Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increased adoption of in the field of precision medicine has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost and unavailability of user-friendly tools for easy interpretation of data might hamper the market growth.
Metabolomics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Metabolomics Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Biomarker And Drug Discovery
- Nutrigenomics
- Toxicology Testing
- Geographic Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Metabolomics Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our metabolomics marketreport covers the following areas:
- Metabolomics Market size
- Metabolomics Market trends
- Metabolomics Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increased adoption of new technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the metabolomics market growth during the next few years.
Metabolomics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
Metabolomics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist metabolomics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the metabolomics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the metabolomics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metabolomics market vendors
