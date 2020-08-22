Technavio has been monitoring the tissue scaffolds market and it is poised to grow by 1.38 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bioventus LLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merck KGaA, MiMedx Group Inc., NuVasive Inc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Smith Nephew Plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing adoption of tissue scaffolds has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, shortage of tissue donors might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Tissue Scaffolds Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Tissue Scaffolds Market is segmented as below:

Product Natural Tissue Scaffolds Synthetic Tissue Scaffolds

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Tissue Scaffolds Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The tissue scaffolds market report covers the following areas:

Tissue Scaffolds Market Size

Tissue Scaffolds Market Trends

Tissue Scaffolds Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the tissue scaffolds market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Tissue Scaffolds Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist tissue scaffolds market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tissue scaffolds market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tissue scaffolds market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tissue scaffolds market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Natural tissue scaffolds Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Synthetic tissue scaffolds Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Comparison by application

Musculoskeletal

Dermatological

Cardiovascular

Others

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS, CHALLENGES and TRENDS

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends Growing M&A and strategic collaborations Increasing technological advances Private funding will fuel market growth



PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bioventus LLC

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Merck KGaA

MiMedx Group Inc.

NuVasive Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

RTI Surgical Inc.

Smith Nephew Plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

