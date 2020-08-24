SINGAPORE, Aug 24, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Colt Technology Services has extended 'on demand' capability to its premium business internet offering in Singapore, becoming the only provider in Singapore and the region to provide customers with IP Access On Demand via its SDN-enabled On Demand platform.As a 'pay as you use' commercial model, enterprises can benefit from high bandwidth and agile internet connectivity, provisioned quickly without signing up for any long term contracts. Enterprises now take full control over their internet connections, flexing bandwidth up and down in near-real-time with a feature-rich self-service portal removing complicated service delivery processes and lead-times. For existing Colt On Demand customers, there is no need to add another port. The same physical port enabling On Demand Ethernet and On Demand Cloud connections can be used for IP Access On Demand - enabling seamless and efficient connectivity.This new IP Access on Demand service is backed by Colt's wholly-owned and managed metro area network in Singapore, part of the global Colt IQ Network, which connects to more than 900 data centres and 29,000 on-net buildings globally. Since its launch in 2017, Colt's metro area network covers over 90% of Singapore and 95% of the Central Business District. With Colt being the only non-native carrier in Singapore that fully-owns its network, as well as fibre metro networks in key Asian cities (including Hong Kong, Tokyo and Osaka), the U.S. and major European cities, Colt is perfectly positioned to offer Singapore-based enterprises seamless connectivity solutions. Colt has branches and offices located around the world and provides a unique proposition to the local market.Today's business environment requires flexibility more than ever, and enterprises need connectivity solutions that can react to business challenges in real-time for them to continue to be successful. Colt's On Demand offering has grown from strength-to-strength, with the current expansion in Asia enabling connectivity across business hubs around the globe.Warren Aw, Regional Director in Singapore, says: "The launch of Internet Access On Demand in Singapore will give a big boost to our business. Colt is in a unique position as we are the only On-Demand internet access Service Provider in Singapore. We can support organisations should they require our market-leading portfolio when moving into the region. We are also well placed to support local organisations and existing customers in their drive for more efficient, innovative services as they continue their digital transformation journeys.""Even though we are living in unprecedented times, we need to make sure organisations can remain connected and continue to drive their businesses forward. What differentiates Colt from other providers is our ever-growing global footprint, connecting 52 metropolitan area networks, 210 cities and over 29,000+ on net buildings. We are in the best position to support enterprises through our secure and stable network, which can connect to their business locations globally with ease."About ColtColt strives to transform the way the world works through the power of connectivity. The Colt IQ Network connects 900+ data centres across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs, with over 29,000 on net buildings and growing.Colt understands business connectivity requirements and provides high performance and high bandwidth solutions to enable customers' success, with Colt's vision centring on being the most customer oriented business in the industry. Customers include data intensive organisations spanning over 210 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in its industry and able to provide the best customer experience at a competitive price. For more information, please visit www.colt.net.Press Contact:Nola Pocock - Head of PR+447917714377nola.pocock@colt.netSource: ColtCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.