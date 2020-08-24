Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich says storage is "critical for equity" - and putting more standalone storage on the grid means less electricity going through wires in wildfire-prone areas.From pv magazine USA The announcement that Sunrun and GRID Alternatives are partnering to provide free energy storage systems to low-income residents in California's wild-fire prone areas could not have come at a more critical or opportune moment. The state is reeling under the triple threat of wildfires, heat waves and the potential for rolling blackouts, with low-income residents most heavily impacted by all three but ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...