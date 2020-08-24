Appian appoints Nelson Silva to spearhead group HSE activities

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Appointment of Nelson Silva as Senior Safety and Social Performance Advisor to lead environmental, health, safety and community initiatives

Demonstrates Appian's commitment to ensuring Tier 1 HSE standards

Nelson brings significant experience with some of the world's leading natural resources companies with a particular focus on Brazil

Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining related companies, announces the appointment of Nelson Silva as the Company's Senior Safety and Social Performance Advisor ("SSSPA").

In his role as SSSPA, Nelson will assess and advise Appian and its portfolio companies on safety, environmental and community matters, to ensure Tier 1 standards are established and maintained across the business. He will work closely with the management teams of the firm's operated assets including Atlantic Nickel's producing Santa Rita nickel-copper-cobalt project and Mineração Vale Verde's copper-gold Serrote project in Brazil, while also advising businesses in which the Company holds a significant minority interest including Roxgold's assets in Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire, Harte Gold's Sugar Zone mine in Canada, Peak Resources' Ngualla rare earth project in Tanzania and Kalbar Resources' mineral sands project in Victoria, Australia.

Nelson will also assist the Company with its broader stakeholder initiatives and due diligence on future acquisitions from an environmental, health, safety and community perspective, to ensure that Appian's strong record and operational excellence is maintained.

Additionally, he has been appointed as a trustee of Appian's philanthropic vehicle, the Appian Way Charitable Foundation ("AWCF"), where he will play a central role in AWCF's strategy and operations.

Nelson has spent over 40 years in the natural resources sector, holding leadership roles with major international companies particularly focused on Brazil, coupled with strong environmental, health, safety and community relations experience. Most recently he was Chief Strategy and Performance Officer and member of the Executive Team of Petrobras, and previously CEO of BG Group in South America. He was also President of the Aluminium business and Director of Carbon Steel Materials at BHP Billiton, and prior to that Marketing and Sales Director at Vale. Nelson is also an independent board member of Compass Group Plc (UK), where he is Chairman of the Corporate Responsibility Committee, Nutrien Ltd (Canada), Altera Infrastructure (Norway) and Cosan Ltd (Brazil).

He is a Brazilian citizen, is a graduate of the University of São Paulo and holds a masters degree from Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

Michael W. Scherb, Founder and CEO of Appian, commented:

"I am very pleased to announce Nelson's appointment as Appian's Senior Safety and Social Performance Advisor, where he will lead our environmental, health, safety and community initiatives across our portfolio. This reaffirms our commitment to best-in-class HSE practices. His significant experience with some of the world's leading companies will be a real asset to our business, further strengthening our robust policies and procedures. Nelson's appointment comes at a very exciting time for Appian, and he will play a crucial role as we enter our next phase growth."

Nelson Silva, SSSPA of Appian, commented:

"This is a very exciting time to be joining Appian and I am delighted to be part of such an innovative and entrepreneurial firm that places environmental, health, safety and community initiatives at the heart of its business culture. I look forward to working with the business and its portfolio companies, building on the strong foundations already in place, as it continues to be the partner of choice in the metals and mining sector."

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets.