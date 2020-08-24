DGAP-Ad-hoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited / Key word(s): Disposal
Takeda to Divest its Japan Consumer Health Care Business Unit
The portfolio to be divested to Blackstone includes a variety of over-the-counter ("OTC") medicines and health products that generated total revenues of over JPY 60 billion in fiscal year 2019. TCHC's strong regional brands include Alinamin, its top selling product and Japan's first vitamin B1 preparation, and Benza, a cold remedy. Blackstone intends to develop the business together with current TCHC management and continue to employ its employees.
Christophe Weber, Takeda President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Today's transaction will provide TCHC with the ownership, resources and strategic focus to continue to thrive and meet the needs of customers, while further sharpening Takeda's strategic focus and commitment to financial discipline and transforming science into life-changing medicines. TCHC played an important role in Takeda's long history, but with our growth strategy now focused on five key business areas - Gastroenterology (GI), Rare Diseases, Plasma-Derived Therapies, Oncology and Neuroscience - and an increasingly competitive consumer health care market in Japan, the ownership transition will benefit both TCHC and Takeda. We are confident that under Blackstone, TCHC will be well-positioned to continue growing and developing its product offerings in the years to come to address the evolving needs of consumers."
Takeda, which started TCHC as a separate business in April 2017 to further develop the consumer health care business in Japan, is now focused on highly innovative medicines across its five key business areas and working to address significant unmet patient needs in these fields. Under Blackstone's ownership, TCHC will benefit from increased strategic focus, resources and agility to support the growth and development of its important brands and to rapidly respond to evolving market conditions and diverse customer needs.
The sale of TCHC supports Takeda's divestiture program which is focused on optimization of its portfolio to align with its global long-term growth strategy and provide uninterrupted access and supply of critical products to patients. So far in 2020, Takeda has also agreed to divest three different non-core asset portfolios in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America regions. In June, Takeda agreed to divest a portfolio of non-core assets sold exclusively in the Asia Pacific region to Celltrion for up to $278 million USD; in April, Takeda announced the sale of non-core products in Europe to Orifarm Group for up to approximately $670 million USD, including the sale of two manufacturing sites in Denmark and Poland; and in March, Takeda announced the sale of non-core products in Latin America to Hypera Pharma for $825 million USD, as well as completed the previously announced sales of non-core assets spanning the Russia-CIS region to STADA and in countries spanning the Near East, Middle East and Africa region to Acino.
Transaction Details of Sale of Shareholding in TCHC to Blackstone
1. Rationale for the share transfer
TCHC has contributed to the health of people through their products. In particular, TCHC's product Alinamin has established a strong brand based on the trust of customers and has played an important role in Takeda's history. In order to further develop the consumer health care business mainly in Japan, Takeda had spun off the business into TCHC, who started their business in April 2017. However, the competition in the consumer health care market has increased in recent years, and the needs of customers continues to become more diverse. Under such circumstances, TCHC is required to further strengthen the strategy and increase the responsiveness to the market by building a much more agile business model.
Takeda is currently focusing on five key business areas and also strengthening its commitment to transforming science into life-changing medicines now more than ever. In these situations, carefully considering all options of TCHC's growth strategies to maximize their capability and expertise, which will lead to further development of their product brands, Takeda has executed a share transfer agreement with SPC. Takeda believes that the swift and flexible decision-making as an independent corporate group under the active and strategic investment capabilities of Blackstone enables TCHC to promptly respond to the market needs, to grow their product brands and to continuously develop themselves. Blackstone intends to develop the business together with current TCHC management and continue to employ its employees.
2. Overview of TCHC to be transferred
* As a result of the share transfer, a wholly owned subsidiary of TCHC, Takeda Healthcare Products Company Limited ("THP"), will also be excluded from the scope of consolidation of Takeda.
3. Overview of Oscar A-Co KK to the share transfer
4. Number of shares to be transferred, transfer price, and number of shares held by Company before and after transfer
* The transfer price is the total consideration including the transfer price for the intellectual property assignment agreement, simultaneously agreed with the share purchase agreement.
5. Schedule
* The date of transfer of shares is scheduled on March 31, 2021, however, with a mutual agreement in writing between the parties, the date of transfer of shares can possibly be determined at another date.
6. Future outlook
7. Other
(Reference) Forecast for the Full Year Consolidated Financials for the Fiscal Year 2020 (announced on July 31, 2020) and the Full Year Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2019
