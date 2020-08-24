DGAP-Ad-hoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited / Key word(s): Disposal

Takeda to Divest its Japan Consumer Health Care Business Unit

to Blackstone for JPY 242.0 Billion

Transaction further sharpens Takeda's focus on five key business areas

Consumer Health Care Business to continue serving consumers in Japan and Asia under new owner



Osaka, Japan, August 24, 2020 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") today announced that it has entered into an agreement to divest Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company Limited ("TCHC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takeda focused on the consumer health care market primarily in Japan, to Oscar A-Co KK, a company controlled by funds managed by The Blackstone Group Inc. and its affiliates (collectively "Blackstone") for a total value of JPY 242.0 billion[*]. Blackstone is one of the world leading investment firms and has extensive investment experience in the health care sector. The transaction is expected to close by March 31, 2021, subject to customary legal and regulatory closing conditions.

The portfolio to be divested to Blackstone includes a variety of over-the-counter ("OTC") medicines and health products that generated total revenues of over JPY 60 billion in fiscal year 2019. TCHC's strong regional brands include Alinamin, its top selling product and Japan's first vitamin B1 preparation, and Benza, a cold remedy. Blackstone intends to develop the business together with current TCHC management and continue to employ its employees.

Christophe Weber, Takeda President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Today's transaction will provide TCHC with the ownership, resources and strategic focus to continue to thrive and meet the needs of customers, while further sharpening Takeda's strategic focus and commitment to financial discipline and transforming science into life-changing medicines. TCHC played an important role in Takeda's long history, but with our growth strategy now focused on five key business areas - Gastroenterology (GI), Rare Diseases, Plasma-Derived Therapies, Oncology and Neuroscience - and an increasingly competitive consumer health care market in Japan, the ownership transition will benefit both TCHC and Takeda. We are confident that under Blackstone, TCHC will be well-positioned to continue growing and developing its product offerings in the years to come to address the evolving needs of consumers."

Takeda, which started TCHC as a separate business in April 2017 to further develop the consumer health care business in Japan, is now focused on highly innovative medicines across its five key business areas and working to address significant unmet patient needs in these fields. Under Blackstone's ownership, TCHC will benefit from increased strategic focus, resources and agility to support the growth and development of its important brands and to rapidly respond to evolving market conditions and diverse customer needs.

The sale of TCHC supports Takeda's divestiture program which is focused on optimization of its portfolio to align with its global long-term growth strategy and provide uninterrupted access and supply of critical products to patients. So far in 2020, Takeda has also agreed to divest three different non-core asset portfolios in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America regions. In June, Takeda agreed to divest a portfolio of non-core assets sold exclusively in the Asia Pacific region to Celltrion for up to $278 million USD; in April, Takeda announced the sale of non-core products in Europe to Orifarm Group for up to approximately $670 million USD, including the sale of two manufacturing sites in Denmark and Poland; and in March, Takeda announced the sale of non-core products in Latin America to Hypera Pharma for $825 million USD, as well as completed the previously announced sales of non-core assets spanning the Russia-CIS region to STADA and in countries spanning the Near East, Middle East and Africa region to Acino.

For the transaction details of the sale of TCHC, please see the attachment below.



---

[*] Enterprise value. Actual transfer price will be determined after adjustment for items including net debt and working capital of TCHC and Takeda Healthcare Products Company Limited.



About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

Attachment

Transaction Details of Sale of Shareholding in TCHC to Blackstone



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") today decided to transfer all shares of Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company Limited ("TCHC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takeda, to Oscar A-Co KK ("SPC"), a company controlled by funds managed by The Blackstone Group Inc. and its affiliates (collectively "Blackstone"), and entered into a share purchase agreement with SPC, as specified below. Following the transfer of shares, TCHC will be excluded from the scope of consolidation of Takeda.

1. Rationale for the share transfer

TCHC has contributed to the health of people through their products. In particular, TCHC's product Alinamin has established a strong brand based on the trust of customers and has played an important role in Takeda's history. In order to further develop the consumer health care business mainly in Japan, Takeda had spun off the business into TCHC, who started their business in April 2017. However, the competition in the consumer health care market has increased in recent years, and the needs of customers continues to become more diverse. Under such circumstances, TCHC is required to further strengthen the strategy and increase the responsiveness to the market by building a much more agile business model.

Takeda is currently focusing on five key business areas and also strengthening its commitment to transforming science into life-changing medicines now more than ever. In these situations, carefully considering all options of TCHC's growth strategies to maximize their capability and expertise, which will lead to further development of their product brands, Takeda has executed a share transfer agreement with SPC. Takeda believes that the swift and flexible decision-making as an independent corporate group under the active and strategic investment capabilities of Blackstone enables TCHC to promptly respond to the market needs, to grow their product brands and to continuously develop themselves. Blackstone intends to develop the business together with current TCHC management and continue to employ its employees.

2. Overview of TCHC to be transferred

(1) Company name Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company Limited (2) Location Tekko Building 23F, 1-8-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan (3) Representative Mari Nogami, Representative Director and President (4) Scope of business Research & development, manufacturing, sales and marketing of over-the-counter products, quasi-drugs, etc. (5) Capital 490 million yen (6) Date established April 15, 2016 (7) Major shareholders

and ratio of

shares held Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 100% (8) Relationships with Takeda Capital Relationship Takeda owns 100% of shares in TCHC. Personnel Relationship Three employees of Takeda concurrently serve as Chairman of the Board, Director, and Auditor at TCHC and other employees of Takeda are seconded to TCHC. Business Relationship Takeda and TCHC have business transactions including intellectual property agreements and a loan agreement. (9) Operating results and financial condition for the last three years (Non-consolidated basis under Japanese GAAP) Accounting period

(million yen) Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 Net assets 10,720 11,191 10,262 Total assets 32,490 27,791 34,037 Net assets per share 54 56 51 Revenue 79,921 64,139 60,897 Operating profit 13,160 12,945 12,819 Ordinary profit 13,215 13,252 12,966 Net profit 8,828 9,624 8,654 Net profit per share 44 48 43 Dividend per share 44 48 43

* As a result of the share transfer, a wholly owned subsidiary of TCHC, Takeda Healthcare Products Company Limited ("THP"), will also be excluded from the scope of consolidation of Takeda.

3. Overview of Oscar A-Co KK to the share transfer

(1) Company name Oscar A-Co KK (2) Location Tokyo Kyodo Accounting Office, 3-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku,

Tokyo, Japan (3) Representative Atsuhiko Sakamoto, Representative Director (4) Scope of business Investment and management of securities such as stocks (5) Capital 1 yen (6) Date established July 30, 2020 (7) Net assets 1 yen (8) Total assets 1 yen (9) Major shareholders

and ratio of

shares held Oscar Holding GK 100%

(100% subsidiary of private equity fund that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) and its affiliate manage) (10) Relationships with Takeda Capital Relationship None Personnel Relationship None Business Relationship None Related Party of Takeda None

4. Number of shares to be transferred, transfer price, and number of shares held by Company before and after transfer

(1) Number of shares held before transfer 200 shares

(Number of voting rights: 200)

(Percentage of voting rights: 100%) (2) Number of shares to be transferred 200 shares

(Number of voting rights: 200) (3) Transfer price Enterprise value JPY 242.0 billion (Actual transfer price will be determined after adjustment for items including net debt and working capital of TCHC and THP) (4) Number of shares held after transfer 0 shares

(Number of voting rights: 0)

(Percentage of voting rights: 0%)

* The transfer price is the total consideration including the transfer price for the intellectual property assignment agreement, simultaneously agreed with the share purchase agreement.

5. Schedule

(1) Date of decision on share transfer by the Director delegated by the board of directors August 24, 2020 (2) Date of conclusion of agreement on share transfer August 24, 2020 (3) Date of transfer of shares March 31, 2021 (scheduled)

* The date of transfer of shares is scheduled on March 31, 2021, however, with a mutual agreement in writing between the parties, the date of transfer of shares can possibly be determined at another date.

6. Future outlook

Takeda anticipates a pre-tax gain of approximately 140.0 billion JPY on the sale of shares of the subsidiary, to be recognized when the transfer of shares is executed and completed. Takeda anticipates Reported Net Profit attributable to owners of the Company to increase by approximately 105.0 billion JPY. Since a gain on the sale of shares of a subsidiary is unusual, non-recurring and unrelated to ongoing operations, there will be no impact on Core Operating Profit or Core Net Profit. With respect to cash flow, Takeda anticipates an approximately 200.0 billion JPY cash (after tax). Takeda will continue to assess the impact and the timing, taking into account progress of its operations and changes in the business environment, if any, and update the FY2020 forecast at the appropriate timing.

7. Other

The sale of TCHC supports Takeda's divestiture program which is focused on optimization of its portfolio to align with its global long-term growth strategy and provide uninterrupted access and supply of critical products to patients.

(Reference) Forecast for the Full Year Consolidated Financials for the Fiscal Year 2020 (announced on July 31, 2020) and the Full Year Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2019

(millions of yen)