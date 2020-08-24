Stockholm, August 24, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Guideline Geo AB's shares (short name GGEO) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Guideline Geo is the 31st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Guideline Geo is a world-leader in the field of geophysics. Guideline Geo develops, manufactures, markets and sells instruments and software for geophysical investigations where it is important to map and visualize the subsurface. The company provides complete solutions and applications expertise around the globe in four key growth areas: detecting and mapping groundwater, environmental and geological risk assessments, infrastructure construction and maintenance investigations, and mineral prospecting. "As Guideline Geo is a highly international technology company with high ambitions, we believe that Nasdaq First North is a very good partner for us. We look forward to a long and successful partnerships and hope to show more investors how interesting our company is," said Mikael Nolborg, CEO Guideline Geo. "We are very excited to partner with Guideline Geo on this milestone and we wish them all success in the future," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "With a truly global footprint and a clear leadership within its industry, Guideline Geo is a perfect showcase of Nasdaq First North Growth Market position as a leading European market for small and medium sized enterprises." Guideline Geo has appointed Redeye AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq IcVeland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson +46 73 449 6135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com