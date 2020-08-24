Ondot Systems Inc: Ondot Hires Key Executives to Drive Growth of Digital Payments Technology Throughout EMEA

Offers first purpose-built app for managing and using digital payments cards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, a digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, announced the addition of key staff to its European team as part of the company's international expansion plans.



The European sales team is led by Sunil Gossain, a business development executive with two decades of knowledge and experience from leadership roles within solution providers, financial services and consulting agencies.

Also recruited to the EMEA team is George Kelsey, a technology executive with four decades of experience and knowledge in established global financial services, fintech startups and technology innovation. George works across Ondot clients and technology providers in EMEA to drive the next generation of digital financial services.

"Financial services and payments are always in a state of flux, but this is especially true in the current context," said Sunil. "Ondot's platform allows card issuers to create digital experiences for the whole card lifecycle, driving self-service and increasing the profitability of the portfolio. These same experiences allow the card to be configured to individual preferences and offer control and deep insight on spend to the cardholder, much needed in a post Covid context when household budgets are likely to be squeezed.

The moves by Apple with their credit card, and Google with the disclosure of their highly anticipated debit card, are creating premium digital experiences that are shifting consumer preferences very rapidly. In this new paradigm, banks are having to fight hard to ensure transactions and customers are retained.

The Ondot platform utilizes existing payment infrastructure to create premium digital experiences that drive user engagement and card spend, helping banks compete with the new tech entrants. Key features include:

Digital onboarding and instant issuance;

Helping customers understand their expenditures through enriched merchant data;

Managing and controlling their payment instrument through digital self-service.

All of this capability can be delivered via APIs, SDK or HTML5 or a new Card App. The platform is available across Europe to create services that compete with big technology companies.

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com/emea .

