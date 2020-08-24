Idag, den 24 augusti 2020, offentliggjorde Investment AB Arawak ett pressmeddelande med information om att ett budpliktserbjudande lämnats till aktieägarna i Ework Group AB. Enligt gällande regelverk kan ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoteras om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna (EWRK, ISIN-kod SE0002402701, orderboks-ID 72798) i Ework Group AB ska observationsnoteras. Today, August 24, 2020, Investment AB Arawak published a press release with information on a mandatory public offer to the shareholders in Ework Group AB. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (EWRK, ISIN code SE0002402701, order book ID 72798) in Ework Group AB shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB