Montag, 24.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Doppel-Milliarden-Touch für diesen Pennystock!
PR Newswire
24.08.2020 | 10:04
22 CKGSB Alumni and Professor Named on the Forbes China Philanthropy List

BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) is proud to announce that 21 alumni and 1 professor made the Forbes China '2020 China Philanthropy List'. The list honors business leaders committed to solving some of the world's most pressing issues. Of the RMB 17.91 billion (USD 2.58 billion) donations made, approximately RMB 3.1 billion (USD 446 million) were made by CKGSB alumni and professor.

Social responsibility has been in CKGSB's DNA since its foundation. Going beyond the boundaries of traditional business schools, CKGSB has pioneered a series of experiments to nurture business leaders who compete and collaborate for the economic, social and global good.

In 2005, CKGSB pioneered the incorporation of humanities into core business curricula to give students a more holistic view of business. CKGSB also set up EMBA philanthropy scholarships, now awarded across all degree programs, to outstanding leaders. Since 2009, all degree students are required to complete volunteering hours in order to graduate, resulting in over 150,000+ hours served. In 2018, social innovation became a compulsory module for all degree programs.

CKGSB now partners with different sectors to develop a global ecosystem for a new generation of disruptors who are economically, socially and environmentally responsible, while embracing technologic innovation.

The full list of CKGSB alumni and professor from the 2020 Forbes China Philanthropy List:

Name

Company

CKGSB Program

Jack Ma

Alibaba

CEO Program

Yu Liang

Vanke

CEO Program

Dang Yanbao

Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group

CEO Program

Yan Zhi

Zall

EMBA Program

Xu Jiankang

Powerlong Group

CEO Program

Chen Bang

Aier Eye Hospital Group

CEO Program

Wu Yajun

Longfor Group

CEO Program

Lin Zhong

CIFI Holdings

EMBA Program

Ding Shizhong

Anta Sports

CEO Program & Business Scholars Program

Zhang Bo

Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group

Business Scholars Program

Guo Guangchang

Fosun International Limited

CEO Program

Yu Gang

111 Group

CKGSB Professor of Management Practice of Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Ruan Liping

Bull Group

Executive Education Program

Ma Jianrong

Shenzhou International Group

CEO Program

Huang Chaoyang

China SCE Group

Business Scholars Program

Ge Yiyang

Dafa Properties

EMBA Program & Business Scholars Program

Leng Youbin

China Feihe

CEO Program

Ding Shuibo

Xtep China

CEO Program

Ke Xiping

Xiamen Hengxing Group

CEO Program

Jiang Nanchun

Focus Media

EMBA Program & CEO Program

Chen Kaixuan

Guangzhou Liby Group

CEO Program & Business Scholars Program

Zhang Wenzhong

Wumart Group

CEO Program

© 2020 PR Newswire
