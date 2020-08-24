As a professional industrial boiler manufacturer, besides focusing on making good boiler products, ZOZEN also actively explores overseas market and vigorously develops cross-border electronic commerce business, so ZOZEN boilers are popular among the users around the world. At present, by virtue of excellent product quality and comprehensive customized services, ZOZEN has become the cooperative partner of Granit Unic and formed a good market reputation in Russian-speaking areas.

In the building materials industry, manufacturing processes of many products need sufficient heat source support. Granit Unic, specializing in gypsum products used for building, well knows that a set of stably-operating industrial boiler greatly affects the gypsum product quality.

However, with the continuous development of Granit Unic, its original boiler equipment has gradually not satisfied the production demands. When selecting the new boiler equipment supplier, Granit Unic was attracted by ZOZEN's excellent quality and services. Via the cross-border electronic commerce mode, ZOZEN not only shew the precision and high efficiency of intelligent factory, but also helped customers learn all series of ZOZEN boiler products through digital 3D exhibition hall.

After a in-depth communication, ZOZEN customized the WNS series gas-fired steam boiler system for the production line of Granit Unic. The thermal efficiency of WNS series boiler with sufficient output and automatic operation system can reach above 98%. Meanwhile, the water quality in Moldova results in that the boiler feedwater hardness was 7.5 mmol/L. Therefore, ZOZEN technicians adjusted the water treatment device to complete the customization of the whole boiler system for Granit Unic.

After a series scientific work of design, manufacturing, quality inspection, ZOZEN's WNS series gas-fired boiler would be delivered to Moldova and would play an important role in enhancing the production capacity of Granit Unic.

Wuxi Zozen Boilers Co., Ltd, founded in 1988, has an annual capacity of 2,000 sets of industrial boilers with 25,000 tph. Besides possessing the A-grade boiler and BII grade pressure container manufacturing licence as well as the USA ASME "S" (utility boiler) "U" (pressure container) steel seal licence, ZOZEN also passes the ISO9001:2000 international quality system certification. In Russian-speaking areas, ZOZEN's gas-fired steam/hot water boilers and thermal oil heaters are popular among the building materials, food, nonferrous metals, chemical industries.

