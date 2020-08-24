To invest US$ 70 million USD by 2025 to establish 50,000 tonnes anode material capacity by 2025

Epsilon Carbon, India's leading coal carbon company, is diversifying into the battery material business to develop and manufacture high performance and quality carbon products for anode components of Lithium Ion Batteries (LiB).

The battery materials business is housed under a new subsidiary, Epsilon Advanced Materials, formed with the purpose of becoming a preferred supplier of synthetic graphite material to cell manufacturers and energy storage device companies across the globe. Epsilon has protected its knowhow and technology by filing patents globally. This filing enhances the strength of the intellectual property the company holds in the field of synthetic graphite anodes for Lithium Ion Battery.

Epsilon Advanced Materials is the first global player that is fully backward integrated from raw coal tar to the synthetic graphite anode product. This allows us to supply consistent and high-quality anode materials to the LIB supply chain.

Epsilon Advanced Materials has commissioned production in India to produce 5000 Tonnes of anode material annually. It plans to triple this unit capacity to 15,000 tonnes in 2021 and further expand to 50,000 tonnes per annum by 2025. Epsilon will be investing 70 Mil USD over the next 5 years to meet the capacity target of this unit.

Trials have been initiated with anode material producers and cell manufacturers globally to start the qualification phase. This is a key step towards company's evolution plan to become the world's first vertically integrated and sustainable producer of high-performance synthetic anode material in LiB supply chain.

Epsilon has set-up a target-oriented research and development laboratory to cover complete array of carbon material testing as well as cell pouch lithium battery cell testing to improve the quality of the material further by continuous development jointly with customers. Epsilon is also exploring working with Si-Graphite Anode players to jointly develop the next generation of Si-Graphite composite anodes. Epsilon Carbon operates India's first and largest integrated Carbon complex in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner with carbon footprint 10% lower than global peers and is focused on providing sustainable materials to the LiB supply chain globally.

For Further Information: www.epsilonam.com

