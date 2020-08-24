The next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education is expected to grow by USD 3.04 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Most existing traditional LMS installations in colleges and universities are outdated and have functionality issues. The lack of support and high costs associated with the use of traditional LMS is driving educational institutions to adopt SaaS-based LMS. SaaS-based LMS requires less capital investment and implantation time and offers features such as advanced reporting, real-time integration, and customization. With the rising need for efficient LMS and the ongoing adoption of learning models such as flipped classrooms and CBE, the demand for next gen LMS will increase further during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the inclusion of analytics in LMS will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market for Higher Education Market: Inclusion of Analytics In LMS

Vendors in the market are introducing next gen LMS with built-in analytics that actively track the content accessed by users, pages clicked, and other details. These datapoints can be later used to personalize the contents of the LMS and introduce features such as gamification and digital badges. It also enables learners and teachers to track individual performance from time to time and optimize the learning experience. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the next gen learning management system market during the forecast period.

"Introduction of enhanced content management features and rapid growth in the use of mobile devices will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market For Higher Education Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education market by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) and application (Blended learning, Content management, CBE, and Learning analytics).

The North American region led the next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing adoption of emerging technologies, such as AI and blockchain among educational institutions in the region.

