CoolProps is thrilled to announce the pre-order of our new lineup "CoolProps Vintage" THOMAS AND FRIENDS THOMAS WITH ANNIE AND CLARABEL PROP REPLICA and THOMAS AND FRIENDS THOMAS PROP REPLICA.

Both items can be pre-orderd from CoolProps' official website.

https://coolprops.com/english/

THOMAS AND FRIENDS THOMAS WITH ANNIE AND CLARABEL PROP REPLICA

https://coolprops.com/english/cpv-01-0001/

ETA: Dec 2020 Jan 2021

Scale: Gauge 1

Product size: H20cm W89cm D13cm

Price: $1600

CoolProps did an in-depth look at the actual props used in the model animation series. We have commercialized both Annie and Clarabelle of the carriages, as well as Thomas of course, in their original form.

You can choose from three different expressions for Thomas, including a smiling face, a surprised face, and a grumpy face. Annie and Clarabelle also come with both a smiling face and a frustrated face, allowing you to choose which expressions to display.

Thomas's gaze can be changed manually in any direction. The six distinctive wheels, including the rod, can be moved in tandem (manually). The lights are lit just like in the film.

A dedicated display pedestal with a rail is included; it has been divided into the size of each car so that the individual can be displayed. The lower part of the pedestal can be used as a storage case for accessories.

Why don't you recreate the story of their cheerful journey around Sodor Island?

CoolProps also offers the THOMAS PROP REPLICA which is sold for $750 and comes with two different expressions, including a smiling face, and a grumpy face.

THOMAS AND FRIENDS THOMAS PROP REPLICA

https://coolprops.com/english/cpv-01-0002/

ETA: Dec 2020 Jan 2021

Scale: Gauge 1

Product size: H20cm W30cm D13cm

Price: $750

Both items' production development was assisted by Hara Model Railroad Museum.

(C)2019 Gullane (Thomas) Limited.

(C)2019 HIT Entertainment Limited.

