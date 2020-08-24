Telkonet, Inc.: Telkonet Joins CommScope's RUCKUS Alliance Partner Program

Innovative program brings new opportunities for strategic growth

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI), (the "Company", or "Telkonet"), an innovation leader in commercial intelligent automation and energy management solutions for hospitality, healthcare, education, military and residential markets, announced today its membership in the RUCKUS Alliance Partner Program. As an Alliance Partner, customers can now benefit from the combined power of Telkonet's EcoSmart energy management system and CommScope's RUCKUS IoT Suite to streamline the deployment of IoT technology and optimize building management.

The RUCKUS IoT Suite consolidates multiple physical-layer IoT networks into a single network, thereby enabling organizations to more quickly realize benefits from IoT investments. With Zigbee network capability integrated into RUCKUS Wi-Fi access points (APs), there are fewer hardware devices to install, configure, and manage.

Paired with Telkonet's EcoSmart energy management system, the RUCKUS IoT Suite enables room level control and reporting with a wide range of IoT-enabled devices such as thermostats, motion sensors, and smart plugs and switches. This allows CommScope and Telkonet to support the rapid deployment of a converged IoT and Wi-Fi infrastructure including APs, EcoSmart and third-party sensors. Simply put, the Telkonet-CommScope solution offers the benefits of an integrated RUCKUS Wi-Fi / IoT network, plus the energy savings of a Telkonet EMS platform in a unified network solution.

"We're very excited to be part of the RUCKUS Alliance Partner Program and the incredible benefits it will provide our customers," Chad Burow, Telkonet Director of Sales. "The ability to leverage a single wireless network to provide the very best Wi-Fi service and our proven Energy Management and In-Room Automation solution is compelling for a number of reasons. Investing in current technology with an ROI is smart business, as well as the scalability of technology that allows a customer to expand their system and add additional features over time while leveraging a single wireless network backbone."

"The addition of Telkonet into our Alliance Partner Program will ensure seamless integration of our combined solutions," said Mark Grodzinsky, senior director of CommScope's RUCKUS IoT portfolio. "Energy management is consistently a high priority for customers. As energy costs continue to increase, the Telkonet solution provides advanced capabilities that enable users to realize significant cost savings based on efficient utilization of environmental controls. With this partnership, building owners and operators can deploy the Telkonet solution without having to build an additional network overlay to support an IoT application. This helps customers realize energy savings faster and with fewer delays."

To learn more about Telkonet and CommScope solutions, owners can reach Telkonet at sales@telkonet.com or by calling 888-703-9398.

