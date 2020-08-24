Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION

- RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-08-24 Auction date: 2020-08-24 Payment date: 2020-08-24 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2020-11-23 Term: 91 days Offered volume: Unlimited Total bid amount: SEK 0 billion Number of bids 0 Allotment: SEK 0 billion Interest rate: Repo rate
|RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-08-24
|Auction date:
|2020-08-24
|Payment date:
|2020-08-24 (at 3 pm)
|Maturity date:
|2021-02-21
|Term:
|182 days
|Offered volume:
|Unlimited
|Total bid amount:
|SEK 0 billion
|Number of bids
|0
|Allotment:
|SEK 0 billion
|Interest rate:
|Repo rate
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de