Remimazolam is approved in the US and China for procedural sedation (PS) and was launched in late July in Japan by partner Mundipharma for general anaesthesia (GA). In the US, launch by Acacia is expected by Q4. In China, partner Yichang Humanwell launched for PS in August with GA trials ongoing. H120 results reported revenues of €3m from the Japanese approval and the Asian Hana Pharma deal; a €15m milestone was paid in H2 after US approval. Paion indicates that it has cash until H221. Our valuation is updated for tax, loans and cash and remains at €283m.

