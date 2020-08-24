Sumo Logic, Inc.: Sumo Logic Files Registration Statement with SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, Inc. ("Sumo Logic") today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Sumo Logic has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "SUMO".



Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies are acting as book-running managers for the offering and William Blair, Cowen, Piper Sandler and BTIG are acting as co-managers for the offering.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is the pioneer of continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,000 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy.

