Eagle Graphite Incorporated: Eagle Graphite Comments on Nearby Wildfire

PASSMORE, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Eagle Graphite (TSXV:EGA) advises that the Talbot Creek Wildfire is burning atop a ridge near the Eagle Graphite processing plant. The fire is estimated to be 4 km from the plant and separated by steep terrain, roads, and waterways.

The surrounding region, including the Eagle plant, are on notice for possible evacuation. A designated area of the plant yard is being used as a staging area for helicopters, heavy equipment and personnel for fighting the fire. The government of British Columbia reports that 77 firefighters and 8 heavy equipment units have been deployed establishing control lines.

Eagle's plant is not at immediate risk from the wildfire. Sample requests continue to be handled from alternative locations, and business development and corporate administration have not been impacted.



Wildfire area as seen from the Eagle Graphite processing plant

Eagle Graphite's CEO, Jamie Deith, comments, "Our first concern is for the well being of our community, and hope that all the people and homes in the area will remain safe. We are deeply grateful for the tireless efforts of all those protecting our community against this threat, and proud to be playing a small role in support of the firefighters."

For the most up to date information on the status of the fire, stakeholders are directed to http://bcfireinfo.for.gov.bc.ca/hprScripts/WildfireNews/OneFire.asp?ID=808

About Eagle Graphite

Eagle Graphite owns the Black Crystal Graphite quarry, located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, and 70 kilometres north of the state of Washington. Black Crystal is the only permitted and constructed graphite quarry in Western North America. Eagle's shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "EGA".

