SC Holdings Corporation: Strattner Financial Group Subsidiary Eyes FCA Authorization Through a Regulatory Hosting Program Expanding Into Capital Markets Business

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Strattner Financial Group also knows as Strattners (OTC PINK:SCNG) announces that its UK based company Strattner Capital Management Ltd. launches initiative to apply for FCA authorization through a regulatory hosting program.

Strattner Capital Management plans to offer brokerage services catered to the needs of professional and sophisticated clients that invest globally in stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds. The firm will also provide a full service brokerage experience to select clientele with exposure to liquid and illiquid alternative assets classes such as credit and the increasing convertibles market including convertible debt, bonds and notes.

Strattners management says: "When we speak to potential clients, mostly fund managers, we realize that their needs when it comes to convertibles and other alternative asset classes, especially unrated convertible bonds, debt and notes, are mostly overlooked by discount and prime brokers due to the complexity of some of these transactions. Our team has the expertise needed and we are excited to offer value added services in this space."

About Strattners

Strattner Financial Group is a diversified alternative investment management firm focused on growing and managing groups assets, commercial interests, subsidiaries and services across a broad spectrum of industries where the firm identifies value.

IR Contact:

Strattner Financial Group

admin@strattners.com

+1 (917) 210-1062

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, to be materially different from the statements made herein.

