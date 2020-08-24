Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 21-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 257.55p

INCLUDING current year revenue 262.76p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 250.49p

INCLUDING current year revenue 255.70p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16