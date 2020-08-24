Anzeige
Montag, 24.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Doppel-Milliarden-Touch für diesen Pennystock!
WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 
PR Newswire
24.08.2020 | 13:34
Change in the publishing date of Citycon's Interim Report for January-September 2020

HELSINKI, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj amends its 2020 financial reporting schedule for its Interim Report for January-September in order to ensure accuracy and transparency of the fair values of the investment properties in light of the COVID-19 related exceptional circumstances.

Citycon will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2020 on 4 November 2020 about 9:00 a.m. (previously 15 October 2020).

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Standard & Poor's (BBB-) and Fitch (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

For further information, please contact:
Eero Sihvonen
Executive VP and CFO
Tel. +358-50-557-9137
eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Laura Jauhiainen
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +358-40-823-9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/change-in-the-publishing-date-of-citycon-s-interim-report-for-january-september-2020,c3178778

© 2020 PR Newswire
