The global CNC vertical machining centers market size is expected to grow by USD 975.74 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005033/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Analysis Report by Product (Less than 5-axis and 5-axis or more) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/cnc-vertical-machining-centers-market-size-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing demand for CNC incorporated machine tools. In addition, the development of advanced manufacturing processes is anticipated to boost the growth of the CNC vertical machining centers market.

Industrial machinery and other manufacturing processes have evolved to include certain aspects such as automated production lines. Price fluctuations associated with sourcing have necessitated the use of high precision systems to produce small components that need to be integrated by end-user industries in their products. Hence, high precision CNC vertical machining centers are required to manufacture components with complex geometries and small and intricate parts with minimal scrap to enhance productivity and increase throughput, thereby creating a stable, reliable, and repeatable process.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five CNC Vertical Machining Centers Companies:

DMG MORI Co. Ltd.

DMG MORI Co. Ltd. has business operations under various geographic segments such as China, Japan, Germany, Americas, EMEA, Russia, and Turkey, and Asia. The company offers vertical CNC machines. Some of the products in this category are CMX V Series, DMP 70, NVX Series, i-SERIES, NV Series, NVD series, and DMC Series.

Doosan Corp.

Doosan Corp. operates its business through various segments such as Electro-Materials BG, Mottrol BG, Industrial Vehicle BG, Doosan Digital Innovation BG, DHC, DI, DEC, and DE. The company offers the VCF series vertical machining center.

Haas Automation Inc.

Haas Automation Inc. offers vertical mills, multi-axis machining, lathes, horizontal mills, rotary and rotaries indexers, and automation systems. The company offers products such as 5-axis VF-2TR, VF Series, UNIVERSAL MACHINES, MINI MILLS, MOLD MACHINES, DRILL/ TAP/ MILL SERIES, and TOOLROOM MILLS.

Hurco Companies Inc.

Hurco Companies Inc. has business operations under various segments such as computerized machine tools, computer control systems and software, service parts, and service fees. The company offers 5-axis CNC vertical machining centers. Some of the products in these categories include VMXHSi high-speed machining centers, VMX machining centers, the VM series of 3-axis machining centers, DCX Series of CNC machining centers, the Hurco BX40Ui CNC double-column machine center, 5-axis trunnion table machining centers (U Series), and the SR series of 5-axis CNC mills.

Komatsu Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd. operates its business through various segments such as construction, mining, and utility equipment; retail finance; and industrial machinery and others. The company offers the N300V vertical machining center.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Less than 5-axis

5-axis or more

CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005033/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/