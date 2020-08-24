The global heliport lighting market size is expected to grow by USD 10.11 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Heliport Lighting Market Analysis Report by Technology (LED lighting and Traditional lighting) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/heliport-lighting-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the advantages of LED technology. In addition, the preference for solar-powered LED panels is anticipated to boost the growth of the Heliport Lighting Market.

LED lighting technology is used owing to its numerous advantages over conventional lighting systems. The average LED lasts almost 2-4 times as long as fluorescent, metal halide, and even sodium vapor lights. Less frequent replacement means lower maintenance costs in terms of labor and lower costs for replacement parts. Moreover, LEDs generally consume about 50% less electricity than traditional incandescent, fluorescent, and halogen lights, resulting in significant energy cost savings, particularly for spaces with lights that are required to remain on for extended periods. LED lights are direction specific as they are generally mounted on a flat surface unlike conventional bulbs, which emit light and heat in all directions. This directional lighting capability reduces wasted light and energy. In addition, the absence of filaments and glass enclosure makes LEDs durable and safe as they are immune to vibrations and impacts. Such advantages are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Heliport Lighting Companies:

ADB SAFEGATE

ADB SAFEGATE has business operations under various segments such as gate, airfield, tower, service and training, and total airport management. The company offers a line of products such as EHP-L LED Elevated Heliport Perimeter Light, F30 Heliport Beacon, FTO Heliport LI Omnidirectional Light, and HBA Helicopter Approach Path Indicator among others.

atg airports Ltd.

atg airports Ltd. operates its business through various segments such as lighting solutions, airfield control systems, power solutions, and turnkey solutions. The company offers a line of air field lighting solutions for FATO Final Approach Take Off TLOF Touchdown and Lift Off area, and Taxiway Apron among others. Some of the offerings are Heliport Beacon, ZA293 FATO, ZA295L TLOF, and FLOODLIGHT among others.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Eaton Corporation Plc has business operations under various segments such as electrical products, electrical systems and services, hydraulics, aerospace, vehicle, and eMobility. The company offers ERL Elevated Runway Light that is used as a medium intensity runway edge light, taxiway edge light, medium intensity threshold light, and heliport perimeter light for both constant current and voltage circuits.

Flight Light Inc.

Flight Light Inc. offers a line of robust, rugged, and cost-effective lighting products such as airport products, heliport products, and obstruction products among others. The company offers a line of products such as Perimeter Centerline Lights (Inset), Perimeter Lights (Surface Mounted), Perimeter Lights (Elevated), Explosion Proof, and FLOODLIGHTS among others.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. has business operations under four segments such as aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. The company offers a line of electrical components such as Control and Switch Plant (ALS), Constant Current Regulators (CCR 10 digital, CCR 25 digital, CCR 30), Transformer Modules (TRM 08) and Analog Measurement Unit (CAM-AME 2) for air field lighting solutions.

Heliport Lighting Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2024)

LED lighting

Traditional lighting

Heliport Lighting Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

