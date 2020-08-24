International securities settlement platform creates business opportunities for customers Reykjavík/Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, August 24, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the final step in the merger of Nasdaq CSD Iceland with Nasdaq CSD SE (Nasdaq CSD) took place today with the successful technical migration of the Icelandic securities market to the Nasdaq CSD SE (Nasdaq CSD) securities settlement platform. The Icelandic branch will now be positioned to leverage the full potential of Nasdaq CSD's securities settlement platform and links to create new opportunities for domestic and international clients. Nasdaq CSD announced the merger with Nasdaq CSD Iceland on May 25. "This is a very important milestone for the Icelandic securities market," says Magnus Kristinn Asgeirsson, Head of Nasdaq CSD in Iceland. "Icelandic market participants and issuers of securities will now enjoy greater service and choice of products, enabling them to gain more leverage for new business opportunities. This transition enables us to embrace and advance new innovation in this field for the benefit of our clients." Besides numerous advantages for Icelandic market participants, this transition will ease foreign investors' access to the Icelandic market, through more standardized settlement and custody procedures in accordance with international requirements. Future product developments include opportunities for foreign investors to settle Icelandic securities in Euros and Icelandic companies to issue securities in Euros. "This successful migration of the technical part of the merger enables us to now deliver outstanding services to all of our customers in accordance with international standards and procedures," says Indars Ascuks, CEO of Nasdaq CSD. "We welcome our Icelandic clients into a new world of securities settlement and look forward to working with them in evolving the Icelandic securities market." Nasdaq CSD has integrated Nasdaq CSD Iceland into its harmonized CSDR compliant governance and operational model, ensuring safer and more efficient post trade services in the Icelandic market in accordance with internationally recognized standards. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at http://www.nasdaq.com. About Nasdaq CSD The Nasdaq CSD Group operates regional central securities depository in the Baltics and Iceland, with business presence in Estonia, Iceland, Latvia and Lithuania. It provides post-trade infrastructure and a wide range of securities services for Baltic and Icelandic market participants. The CSD is a fundamental element in the financial markets, settling transactions in shares and other securities issued by companies and governments. Nasdaq CSD has over 50 bn EUR under custody and services over 7,500 issuers in Iceland and the Baltics. Nasdaq CSD SE is licensed under the European CSDR and supervised by the respective regulatory institutions. The depository is powered by straight-through processing technology connected to the pan-European T2S platform. Nasdaq CSD is a part of the Nasdaq Group. To learn more, visit: nasdaqcsd.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 