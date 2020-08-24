GlobeX Data Ltd.: RE/MAX Selects GlobeX's "SekurSafe" for Secure Email and Data Management Solutions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that its SekurSafe security and communications solution has joined the new RE/MAX Marketplace an online platform offering a vetted list of more than 100 technology and business services to RE/MAX agents and brokers. SekurSafe is GlobeX's secure document management, secure email, password manager and collaboration cloud suite. The agreement covers worldwide territory and will start with all agents and brokers of RE/MAX in the USA nationwide and Canada effective immediately.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very happy to work with RE/MAX, one of the largest International real estate franchises in the world. SekurSafe helps protect both realtors and their clients' confidential data as all real estate transactions include financial and other high value confidential data. The password manager lets realtors create and store complex passwords and increase security, and our Swiss hosted data backup and file share provides confidentiality with the highest degree of privacy. Our SekurMail solution, included in SekurSafe, helps all emails using our proprietary SekurSend feature remain secure and private as show in our short video. Emails can be set with password protection, read limits and self-destruct timers. Clients can reply to agents/brokers in the same manner, without having to purchase SekurSafe. We look forward to growing SekurSafe's usage within the RE/MAX community worldwide."

SekurSafe appears in the RE/MAX Marketplace under several categories such as: Backup & Security, Communication & Collaboration, Document Management, and also classified in the marketplace as a solution for Agents, Brokerages and Teams. SekurSafe offers 4 separate package plans in the RE/MAX marketplace: SOLO for 1 user at US$9.00/month or US$99.00/year, TEAM for 5 users at US$49.00/month or US$539.00/year, SME for 25 users at US$249.00/month or US$2,749.00/year and ENTERPRISE for 50 users at US$449.00/month or US$4,939.00/year.

BEC attacks and email phishing attacks have increased exponentially in in the last few months and the unprecedented situation of the COVID-19 pandemic has put global businesses under pressure to provide secure remote business management tools for their employees. This has created an increased awareness for secure cloud business services such as SekurSafe and its encrypted email service SekurMail. According to a study called sponsored by IBM called Cost of Data Breach 2020 the average cost of a data breach is US$3.86 million. All real estate transactions involve communications between agents/brokers and their clients, whether via email or file share of confidential documents or information. SekurSafe, with its Swiss hosted proprietary technology, ensures that all sharing and transfer of documents, and email communications, to and from agents/brokers and their clients, remain secure and private and shielded from any BEC attack, email phishing attacks or in-transit attack.

"RE/MAX is committed to providing the tools, technology, and training agents need to thrive in any market," said Jason Tang, Executive Director, Technology Partnerships. "Every vendor in the RE/MAX Marketplace is carefully selected for quality of product and commitment to customer service. GlobeX was a natural fit, and we're excited to offer their SekurSafe solution to our network."

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

