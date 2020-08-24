Allot Ltd.: Allot to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT)(TASE:ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Tuesday, September 1st at 7:00 AM PST / 10:00 AM EST. Erez Antebi, CEO of Allot will be presenting to a live audience.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Allot's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ALLT

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT)(TASE:ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 23 million subscribers in Europe.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Ehud Helft / Kenny Green

Phone: +1-646-688-3559

Email: Allot@gkir.com

SOURCE: Allot via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602902/Allot-to-Present-at-The-LD-500-Virtual-Conference