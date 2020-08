Esports Entertainment Group, Inc.: Esports Entertainment Group to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

BIRKIRKARA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)(NASDAQ:GMBLW) ( the "Company"), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, today announced that its CEO Grant Johnson will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. EDT.

"We've achieved multiple key milestones since our listing on NASDAQ in April, and I look forward to sharing with the LD conference attendees more about these successes and what it means for the future of the Esports Entertainment Group," commented Grant Johnson, CEO.

Register here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Esports Entertainment Group's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/GMBL

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fixed odds wagering, fantasy and pools on various esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform at vie.gg and owns and operates online sports book, SportNation.bet. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in the UK, Ireland, Malta and Curacao. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

U.S. Investor Relations

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Media & Investor Relations Inquiries

AGORACOM

ESPO@agoracom.com

http://agoracom.com/ir/eSportsEntertainmentGroup

